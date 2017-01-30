The defense chief: Russia is trying to undermine NATO

Russia is trying to undermine the solidarity of NATO, said Chief of Defence Haakon Bruun-Hanssen. He is more restrained in his statements about the new US president Donald Trump.

– It is too early to answer the question if Trump makes the world less safe.

– At my level I shall relate to the military leaders in the United States. They assure that Americans’ support for NATO is as strong as before, Bruun-Hanssen said on Monday during his annual speech in Oslo Military Society.

In his speech, he did not mention Trump, but in an interview with news agency NTB he described the dialogue between the US president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as important and positive.

– It is important that Norway, USA and NATO’s relationship with Russia balances deterrence with dialogue.

There is a need to resolve the tense security situation that has arisen so all dialogue I think is positive, he said.

Chief of Defense stated in his speech that the national interest contradictions within NATO has come clearer in recent months, due to a more acute and complex security policy picture. Russia according to Bruun-Hanssen has tried to exploit this.

– We are being played off against each other in an attempt destabilize NATO or break up the alliance. The main thing now is to stick to the unity and solidarity of NATO, says Bruun-Hanssen to NTB.



Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today