Demanding investigation of children sent to Koran schools abroad

Cases where Norwegian children have been sent to Koran schools in Somalia are very difficult to investigate, NRK was informed by the Oslo police district.

“For example, those parents who purposely send their children abroad to such types of schools where they are detained and mistreated, they clearly have a co-responsibility for the violence and anything else that the child is exposed to abroad,” says Janne Birgitta Stømner, head of prevention unit in Oslo police district, to NRK.

She says that these things are heavy to investigate.

“It’s hard for us to get in touch with these children and it’s harder for us if the parents, for example, do not know what type of school they were sent to,” explains Stømner.

The police have received three concrete reports of children who have been sent to a Koran school in Somalia.

In November last year, immigration minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) summoned several ministers to an urgent meeting after four Norwegian youths told about physical assaults at a Koran school in that country. During the meeting, the government confirmed that it should be considered to deny passports to children at risk of being sent to such places.

