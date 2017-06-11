Demands halt in forced expulsion

Organization demands a halt to forced expulsion to Afghanistan

The Afghanistan Committee have demanded that the Government bring an immediately stop to the forced expulsion of asylum seekers to Afghanistan.

The aid organization is very concerned that a number of young Afghani asylum seekers have recently disappeared from asylum reception centers in Norway.

The committee believes that Norwegian authorities consider it more important to give examples of the costs of young Afghanis’ upkeep and health care than to take into account a worsened security situation in Afghanistan.

Norwegian policy

‘We cannot sit by and watch young people being sent from the country back to a very uncertain future, at risk of abuses and violations of their rights,’ said the Afghanistan Committee chairperson, Beate Fasting.

She reminds the Government that Norway is bound by several international agreements and conventions.

‘With the asylum policy now facing people from Afghanistan, we are deeply concerned that Norway is presently in violation of several of these conventions.’

In a prolonged statement, the committee’s annual meeting showed that they were firmly united in opposition to the government’s asylum policy, and called for ‘the Government to reflect on international law, and long-term coherence in Norwegian policy toward Afghanistan and other vulnerable states.’

About the Norwegian Afghanistan Committee (from their website)

NAC is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious and member-based organization. Our mission is to assist the Afghan people to rebuild and develop the country.

The cornerstone of our organization is the fundamental belief in the principle of freedom, independence and a better life for the Afghan people.

The purpose of our organization is to support the long term interests of Afghanistan and we aim to contribute to strengthening the basis for development and self-sufficiency through knowledge, strengthening of democracy and human rights, sustainable management of resources, and improved health for all citizens.

