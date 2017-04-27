Demonstration for gays rights outside of Russian Embassy

Several humanitarian organizations will demonstrate outside the Russian Embassy on Friday to protest against the treatment of homosexuals in Chechnya.

The Helsinki Committee, Amnesty International and the FRI are behind the silent demonstration.

They demand that Russian authorities investigate and prosecute the allegations of violence, killing and arrests of homosexual Chechen men, as well as threats to journalists who try to shed some light on the situation.

The news of arrests, torture and killing of men who are alleged to be homosexual in Chechnya arrived in April, and the situation for victims remains unchanged, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee writes in a press release.

– The situation is unclear and dangerous to anyone who is or is believed to be gay in Chechnya now.

– We must put pressure on Russian authorities to ensure that they investigate the allegations and the safety of both the victims and the journalists who write about them, according to head of the FRI, Ingvild Endestad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today