Denmark to stop face-covering garments

Denmark will introduce a ban on face-covering garments, following in the steps as Austria, France and Belgium have done.

The proposal for such a ban is promoted by the popular Right Danish People’s Party and will primarily be against the Islamic garments like the nikab and burka.

Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s and the Left party also supports the proposal, but emphasizes that it will only ban that which covers the face, not head gear like a turban or jewish kippa.

“You should not be able to conceal your face when in public spaces,” says political party leaders Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

A large majority in the Danish parliament, including the opposition party as the Social Democracy, will vote for the bill, which has been dubbed by the people as the “burka ban”.

Some exceptions to the ban will nevertheless be done, emphasizes Mette Abildgaard in the Conservative People’s Party.

“There will still be room for Santa Claus, I will not dare be one of the politicians who will also abolish him,” she says.

“Of course, we will design this legislation to ensure that you can also dress up for Halloween and such,” says Abildgaard.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today