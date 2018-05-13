Woman dies after falling from mountain in Nordland

A woman perished after losing her foothold and falling of a cliff at the Mannfallet Mountain in Lofoten on Saturday. Another woman was injured in Gjesdal.

The police were contacted regarding the accident at Stamsund at 5.44 pm. The Emergency Services moved out and found the woman at the bottom of the Mannfallet Mountain, writes Lofotposten. She was brought out of the area by a Sea King helicopter, according to the newspaper.

The woman was part of a tour group that is not resident in Lofoten.

– She walked on a path that it is very narrow, lost her foothold and then she fell of the cliff, says Operation Manager Ivar Bo Nilsson to Dagbladet.

According to the police, the woman fell far down and her life was not possible to save.

To NTB, Nilsson says that the woman has not yet been positively identified. The police collected information about both the woman and the course of events from witnesses on Saturday evening.

The Mannfallet Mountain (‘The Man drop’) extend to 308 metres above sea level and is located near Stamsund in the Vestvågøy municipality in the Lofoten archipelago.

Woman slightly injured in climbing accident in Rogaland

One woman was brought down from Spinneriveggen in the Gjesdal municipality in Rogaland on Saturday. The woman suffered only minor injuries in the climbing accident.

Stavanger Aftenblad also reports that the woman was sent to the Stavanger University Hospital for check-up.

The woman was part of a group, and the accident occurred in connection with climbing. She was brought down from the mountain by an air ambulance.

– We are informed that an accident has occurred, but have not visited the site, says Operations Manager in the Southwest police district, Kjetil Føyen, to Aftenbladet on Saturday evening.

