Diesel prohibition in Oslo is revoked

Diesel prohibition in Oslo was lifted Tuesday at 18:00. The reason is that there is no danger for high exhaust pollution over a larger area of the city for Wednesday, said Environment Department.

– Tonight and tomorrow is expected to have inversion, but it is relatively weak. Throughout the day, tomorrow is also expected to come in wind at higher elevations, which are likely to provide good agitation in air masses throughout the afternoon and evening, according to a press release from the agency on Tuesday evening.

Inversion is a weather phenomenon which means that cold and polluted air gets trapped down in the town. According Bymiljøetaten, air quality in the capital has been mostly good throughout Tuesday, except in some heavily trafficked areas where there was moderate pollution in the morning rush hour.

– Weather today has been different than the weather that was announced yesterday and in the morning today. There has been little wind, but some rainfall and low inversion, it was further from the agency.

According to the Urban Environment Administration’s that owns the municipal road network on Tuesday there was a decline in total traffic between 10 to 20 percent.

Fjellinjen stated earlier Tuesday that the number of diesel cars in the morning hours of Tuesday was reduced by 31 percent from the day before, according to their counts.

