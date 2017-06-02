Establishment of diplomatic relations between Norway and Palau

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende, and President Tommy Remengesau this week signed an agreement on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Norway and Palau. Palau is an island state in the pacific.

Norway is seeking closer dialogue with island states in the Pacific region on matters where we have common interests and aim to establish diplomatic relations with several of the countries in the region.

– I am pleased that we have now formalized our relations with Palau. We have many common areas of interest. Including international cooperation on climate, environment and marine management, says Minister Brende.

The President is in Oslo in connection with the first meeting of the parties that have agreed to the Harbour State Agreement. This International Agreement is formed to Combat Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported Fisheries.

Illegal fishing

There is a lot of illegal fishing in Palau’s economic zone. The President has personally favoured the work of better control and management of these important resources. He is also working for the conservation of the island’s marine biological diversity.

The latter is also important for the tourism industry.

Climate change also affects the island state, as the country’s existence is threatened with rising sea levels.

In addition to the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President had talks with His Majesty the King, the President of the Parliament and Minister for Climate and Environment, Vidar Helgesen.

Facts about Palau according to Wikipedia

Palau ( i, historically Belau or Pelew), officially the Republic of Palau (Palauan: Beluu er a Belau).

Palau is an island country located in the western Pacific Ocean.

The country contains approximately 340 islands, forming the western chain of the Caroline Islands in Micronesia. It has an area of 466 square kilometers (180 sq mi).

The most populous island is Koror. The capital Ngerulmud is located on the nearby island of Babeldaob, in Melekeok State.

Palau shares maritime boundaries with Indonesia, the Philippines, and the Federated States of Micronesia.

