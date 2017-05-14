Security Director wants police to figth against digital crime

Norwegian police have major deficiencies in the fight against digital crime

Norwegian police have major deficiencies in the fight against digital crime, says the director of the Center for Cyber and Information Security (CCIS), Sofie Nystrøm.

– In Norway, we have a very limited capacity for fighting cybercrime. The Police wants to take a significant role in this area, but are in the midst of a reform, so the framework does not extend to it, said the CCIS director at the Norwegian College of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim to NRK news.

She calls for more money, expertise and international cooperation to deal with digital crime

– We’re talking about a boost package of NOK 100 million to get digital policing up to a minimum level.

This has been found to be the case over a period of time. We hope that this latest cyber-attack may also reveal that we must actually invest not only in street policing, but policing in the digital space, said Nystrøm.

