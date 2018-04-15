Dismemberment murder at Ammerud due in court

Two men and one woman Tuesday appear in the Oslo District Court, accused of killing and dismembering a man at Ammerud in Oslo in April 2016.

The two men, 28 and 26 years old, are accused of killing a 35-year-old man with a number of cuts and stabbings to his head and upper body. The man died of blood loss and breathing difficulties. The 29-year-old woman is accused of helping them with the dismemberment and not to have attempted to avert the situation.

The murder took place in a residential block of flats in the Oslo suburb of Ammerud. The 35-year-old was found dead and dismembered. Parts of the body were found in a suitcase. Witnesses have stated that they saw two men carrying a suitcase in the area.

In the indictment, it is stated that the victim was cut up using, among other things an angle grinder, in around twenty parts. The body parts were packed in plastic bags, carry-alls and a suitcase and then transported out of the apartment.

The youngest man has confessed to the murder. The eldest has explained that he was involved in violence against the victim, but that he later withdrew. He does not admit culpability for murder and dismemberment. All three defendants belong to a drugs environment in Oslo.

The lawyers Benedict de Vibe, Heidi Ysen and Øyvind Bratlien defend the three. Attorney General Alvar Randa is the prosecutor. District Court Judge Merete Svartveit presides over the case.

16 days is set aside for the trial, the verdict is expected to be announced on May 9.

