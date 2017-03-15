Malaysia wants cut out some scenes from “The Beauty and the Beast.”

Disney rejects to release a censored version of “Beauty and the Beast” in Malaysia.

A spokesperson for the entertainment giant says that the film “has not been and will not be cut for Malaysia”, therefore shelving the release in the mainly Muslim country.

The film was scheduled to premiere in Malaysia Thursday, but now it seems that the country’s Disney fans will not see the movie at all.

Film Director Bill Condon has revealed that the film has Disney’s first ever ‘gay moments’ but critics say the reference is extremely gentle and flowing. Meanwhile a number of religious groups react against the portrayal of the figure Le FoU as a homosexual, groups and scholars have therefore demanded that the film should be banned in Malaysia.

The argument has been that the film promotes “negative values” in the country, similar arguments have been put forward in neighboring Singapore.

In Russia, “Beauty and the Beast” is only allowed to be viewed by 16+ because of Le Fou.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today