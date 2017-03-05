Distress rockets launched from home in Stavanger

The rescue services are taking a serious view at the fact that somebody probably fired several emergency rockets for no reason in Stavanger. Police patrols and the sea rescue corps were called out to search.

A lot points to the rockets being launched onshore. Observations are pointing towards a certain, rescue leader of JRCC Southern Norway (Hovedredningssentralen), Owe Frøland, said to Stavanger Aftenblad.

– This is serious because the abuse of an international distress signal and the confidence in this. Such events lead to systems being activated that are only intended to take effect when someone is in real distress, he says.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received several reports of rockets being observed in the Gausel district of Stavanger Saturday night.

The Parachute belonging to an emergency flare was found in a garden but the crews involved in the search found no people who were in distress. The search was completed just before midnight, and the case is followed up by the police.

