District court rules that man is to be released

The District Court rules that an arrested man (27) is to be released after shootings in Oslo

The District Court in Oslo Saturday afternoon ruled that the accused 27-year-old is to be released. The prosecution has appealed the decision.

– The court believes there is no reason to suspect my client for being involved, says Tor Even Gjendem, defender for the 27-years-old

The prosecutor appealed the decision to release for the 27-year-old, and he will therefore remain imprisoned before the court of appeal reviews the case.

Gjendem is confident that the decision will remain the same after the appeal.

– I consider the question so clear that I assume that the same outcome will be. It is not often a district court releases in a case of attempted murder, but in this case the evidence is extremely thin.

The 27-year-old has explained that he went to the apartment in Majorstuen on Wednesday morning, where two people were shot after being called there by one of the injured person’s spouses. The man is a relative to one of the man who was shot. After arrival, the 27-year-old called for an ambulance.

– That does not make a person an accessory to an assassination attempt on another person, says Gjendem.

One imprisonment and one appeal

Two of the accused in the case, 27-year-old and a 26-year-old, met to ordinary detention meetings in Oslo District Court Saturday, while the third, a 33-year-old man, has previously accepted detention so that the hearing was conducted as so-called office business without the accused being present.

All three are charged with complicity to attempted murder.

The 26-year-old is sentenced to four weeks incarnation, says his defender, lawyer Vegard Hunstad, to NTB. The man does not agree to the indictment and therefore demands to be released.

– My client does not agree with the charges of attempted murder and is unable to understand this. It was not an attempted murder by him. My client does not acknowledge guilt, and therefore has appealed, says Hunstad.

He will not comment on the course of action or who has shot who. But the 26-year-old was shot in the arm.

Borgarting Court of Appeal will deal with the appeal at the end of next week.

The 33-year-old is to be incarnated for up to four weeks with a ban on communication, the first two will be in complete isolation.

Shot in the arm

The last of the four accused will probably be remanded on Monday. He is, according to VG, a 31-year-old formerly convicted of murder. He is, according to his defense counsel, charged with body infringement.

None of the four arrested acknowledge culpability, says their lawyers to NTB.

Those involved in the two shooting episodes have previously been convicted of anything from gross robbery and drug crimes to murder and attempted murder, writes VG.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today