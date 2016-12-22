Divorced parents are helping others at Christmas

There are many who will help to create the Christmas spirit for others. Divorced parents are an important resource for organizations that need volunteers.

Alternative Christmas in Oslo has been held for almost 50 years and is one of many events where volunteers help to create a Christmas mood for others. Christmas Eve is the longest fully subscribed, but enthusiast Henning Holstad says people are needed on other nights.

A group that will want to show up at such events are divorced parents who are not with children, but want to do something meaningful during the holidays, said the newspaper Dagsavisen.

Holstad confirms that this is probably one of the reasons why there is never a shortage of people who are there on Christmas Eve.

– It’s been like that for many years, a few years is one of the family and others do not come. But there are also entire families who come, he said. He hopes he gets people on probably first and second Christmas Day.

Also the Church City Mission has made the same observation as Holstad.

– We think we’ve seen it for a while, that the tendency that you don’t get your children every Christmas means that you are looking for alternative Christmas celebrations, says Thomas Møller in the Church City Mission.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today