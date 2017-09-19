Djabrail’s parents can only claim money for burial

Norwegian practice for patient injury compensation is insufficient when it comes to children, the lawyer claims to the parents of the six-year-old who died after a hospital blunder.

Djabrail (6) died after a medication error at Haukeland University Hospital, and his parents are thinking of going to sue for compensation. But parents can under Norwegian practice not expect compensation for the loss of a child.

Lawyer representing Lom-Ali Sulejmanov and Fatima Jusjukajeva, Jan Inge Thesen, tells NRK that he believes today’s practice for patient injury compensation is inadequate and that there is a gap in the legislation.

His clients are considering damages against the hospital and the doctor who mistakenly administered a fatal dose of medicine to Djabrail.

The Patient Ombudsman in Hordaland states that the patient’s damages allowance when children die usually only cover expenses for funeral and any other expenses the parents have had in connection with the malpractice. This is confirmed by the Norwegian patient injury compensation organisation.

– There is no practice of providing compensation for tort in Norway, says communications director Øydis Ulrikke Castberg.

Figures from the Norwegian patient injury compensation organisation show that 135 Norwegians under the age of 19 died as a result of malpractice between 2007 and 2016.

