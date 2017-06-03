DNB banking will be unavailable night before Sunday

DNB banking services such as Vipps, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking and ATMs belonging to DNB will be unavailable for several hours night before sunday. The reason is a system upgrade. As per usual this information has not been sent to their customers up front.

The upgrade and modernization of the bank’s systems means that several of the bank’s services will be unavailable from Sunday at 01:00 am. The services will be available again “Sunday morning” without DNB being able to say exactly when.

According to E24, DNB debit cards can be used in regular and online stores, but ATMs will not work in the period when the system update is performed.

Evry hopes for better service after the upgrade

DNB’s system vendor Evry explains that they are making extensive modernization of technology, which supposedly will give DNB and their users better banking services, writes E24.

DNB has struggled with unstable systems and downtime for both online banking and mobile services several times in 2016 and 2017, but according to Evry, the modernization will provide more robust and stable services, including expanded capacity to cope with the increased volumes expected over time.

Last year, DNB also closed a number of services during Pentecost. Then, the Internet banking was unavailable for 48 hours in connection with a move from one data center to another.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today