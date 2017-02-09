Doctor lost lawsuit after she denied patients UID

Historic ruling in Norway.

The doctor, Katarzyna Jachimowicz, was fired after refuse to insert the birth control IUD (Intrauterine Device) for women. The IUD is a common birth control amongst women and need to be put in by a doctor.

Jachimowicz filed a case against her employer Sauherad municipality for wrongful termination. But the Court ruled in her disfavour and she lost.

This is a historic ruling, made by Aust-Telemark District Court. It is the first time a Norwegian Court has considered if GP can refuse to perform statutory services by using the conscience argument, writes newspaper Vårt Land.

The court determined that the dismissal does not violate the doctor’s freedom of conscience or religion, and that it not for any other reason is invalid.

Jachimowicz was GP in Sauherad until she was fired in December 2015. In the Norwegian GP regulations, from January 2015, states that doctors do not have a right to reserve them against consulting women about abortion or inserting UID.

The Catholic doctor referred to freedom of conscience enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights when she field a case against her old employer.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today