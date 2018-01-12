Doesn’t want people from “Shithole countries”

Trump says he wants immigrants from Norway, not “shithole countries”

President Donald Trump asked in a meeting with Congressmen why people from “Shithole countries” get entry to the United States and says that he would rather have Norwegians, according to sources.

During a meeting in the oval office on Thursday, Trump allegedly was frustrated during discussions about immigration issues regarding countries such as Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries, writes Washington Post.

– Why do we let all these people from “Shithole countries” come here, Trump said, according to two sources who have been informed about the meeting. They say that several of those present reacted strongly to the statement.

Trump allegedly went on to say that he prefers immigrants from countries like Norway, after his meeting with Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) on Wednesday.

Stricter

Since his inauguration last year, the president has battled for a stricter immigration policy in the United States. This week, the Trump Administration confirmed that they have decided to remove a scheme that has allowed nearly 200,000 people from El Salvador to reside in the United States.

Wednesday’s meeting was due to a proposal from two senators to reintroduce the scheme that provides residence permits for immigrants from these countries. The proposal is part of a bypartisan agreement on immigration that will provide Trump with the border wall against Mexico and changes to the US Green Card lottery.

The arrangements for people from Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan to obtain temporary residence were discontinued last year.

Fights for the American people

Spokesperson for the White House, Raj Shah, will neither confirm nor deny that Trump made the statements.

– Some Washington politicians choose to fight for other countries, while President Trump will always fight for the American people. S Like other nations that have significant immigration laws, President Trump fights for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to society, strengthen our economy and assimilate, Shah says.

Reacts strongly

The statement has caused an uproar on both sides in the House of Representatives. Democrat MP, Cedric Richmond, says Trump’s comment is confirming his racist and ignorant attitudes.

– It also strenghten the concerns we hear every day that the president’s slogan” Make America Great Again “really means” Make America White Again, he says.

– We can now say with a hundred per cent certainty that our president is a racist who does not share the attitudes rooted in the Constitution, says Democrat Luis Gutierrez.

Republican Mia Love calls the comment unfriendly, divisive and contrary to the country’s values.

– This behaviour is unacceptable from the country’s leader.

Trump’s statements regarding “Shithole countries” is racist

The UN describes US President Donald Trump’s alleged description of immigrants from “Shithole countries” as shocking, a shame and racist.

– If confirmed, this is talk of shocking and shameful statements from the US president. Sorry, but there is no other term you can use than “racist,” said Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to journalists in Geneva on Friday.

