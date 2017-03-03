Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Among the 318 people who have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, are also US new president.

This is the second consecutive year that Donald Trump is nominated for the Peace Prize. According to director of the Peace Research Institute (PRIO), Kristian Berg Harpviken, the same person is nominating him for two consecutive years, according to online newspaper.

– I know this because I speculate on some award winners, and then there are some people who confirm their nominations to me.

Most people who do this are comfortable with that I’m open about who nominates, but this person wishes to remain anonymous. I can say that it is an American, says Harpviken.

Altogether 318 individuals and organizations have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, stated the Nobel Committee on Thursday.

The person who nominated Trump, emphasized in its announcement last year that Trump must be recognized for its “peace through strength ideology.”

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today