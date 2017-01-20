Donald Trump sworn in as US President

With his hand on Abraham Lincoln’s Bible and a family Bible, Donald Trump on Friday oath as the new president of the United States.

In a solemn ceremony stated Trump the 35 words of the traditional oath as the US 45th president. President promises to respect the US Constitution. He took the oath to Chief Justice John Roberts.

Just before that Mike Pence oath as the new vice president to the Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today