Man indicted after record seizure of doping

Male indicted after record seizure of doping in Kristiansand

A 40-years-old man is accused of possessing more than 2.5 kilos of anabolic steroids and other doping agents in Kristiansand. The Police Attorney believes the seizure is a record.

– As far as I know, we have not made any larger seizures of doping in Agder before this, says Police Adviser Jørgen Henriksen to Fædrelandsvennen, who first mentioned the recent indictment.

It was on November 17th last year that the police stopped a driver who was all over the road. The indicted 40-years-old was in the passenger seat of the car and was providing another man with driving experience. The accused was at the time affected by cocaine and other substances corresponding to an alcohol level in excess of 0.6 milligram per liter (0.12%).

When the police that evening entered into the man’s apartment, they found 2,541,850 milligrams of anabolic steroids and some growth hormones, in the form of tablets, ampoules and vials, according to the indictment.

Larger network

The police believe the man from Kristiansand has been part of a larger network of people distributing doping agents.

– Its talk about amounts of doping agents far beyond what you can manage to use during a whole lifetime, says Henriksen to Fædrelandsvennen.

As a result of the discovery of the drugs, the case has led to arrests of several people elsewhere in the country, according to the newspaper. The man is still being detained. The case is due before the Kristiansand District Court on June 1st.

