Doubling of khat seized by customs at Gardermoen

Doubling of khat confiscated by customs at Gardermoen

So far this year, customs officials at Oslo airport have seized 1.5 tonnes of khat. That’s twice as much as during the same period last year.

Oslo Airport Gardermoen accounted for 80% of the khat seized nationally during the first six months of 2017, reported the Customs Office (Tolletaten).

‘After the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, banned khat, seizures were significantly reduced in Norway. The smugglers now appear to have used new air routes to Norway from Africa and the Middle East’, said Tor Fredriksen, Sectional Chief at the Customs Office.

On Monday, a 24 year old arriving by plane from Kenya was discovered by custom’s officers at Oslo Airport, carrying 20 kilos (44lbs) of fresh khat, and 16 kilos (35lbs) of dried khat, in his luggage.

