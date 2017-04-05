The dramatic rise of the female hunter

The percentage of women on the Norwegian Hunting Register has increased by over 20% in the past five years.

New figures show that of a total of 493,228 people listed on the Norwegian Register, 493,000 are men, and 67,000 are women, according to fresh numbers from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Overall, the increase on the register was a little over 10,000 people in one year, but the increase over the past five years has been formidable, especially the proportion of female hunters.

Over the course of the past five years, the number of male hunters increased by 6%, against the number of female hunters, whose throng out in the woods, armed with rifle or bow, increased by 21%.

Not everyone on the Norwegian Hunting Register paid fees for the hunting year 2016/17. 202,400 Norwegians paid the fee, which was an increase of 4,100 over that of the previous hunting year.

Among counties, with a figure of 19,100, Akershus has the most fee-paying, card-carrying hunters, followed by Sør-Trøndelag at 16,100.

In addition to Norwegian hunters, 2,000 foreign hunters from a total of 39 countries, paid to hunt in the year 2016/2017. The majority of these came from Denmark (39%), Sweden (27%), and Germany (14%).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today