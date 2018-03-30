Dream Fulfilled: Malala Returns Home

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and advocate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan Thursday, nearly 6 years after she was brutally attacked by the Taliban. 20 yr.old Yousafzai arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport on March 29th and then, under tight security, met with Pakistani Prime Minister Abbasi.

During a tearful ceremony, the world’s youngest Nobel laureate said that she’s often dreamed of returning to her home country, saying “I’ve dreamed of this,coming back to Pakistan in peace and without fear. Now, it’s actually true.’

Yousafzai promised to continue campaigning for girl’s education, saying; ‘If we’re to improve conditions within Pakistan, it’s necessary to educate girls and enable women. I’m not very old but I’ve seen much.”

In the short speech, pausing often to wipe tears, the Nobel activist applauded Pakistan for devoting millions into education, stating ‘I hope we can all join hands for the betterment of Pakistan;s future, to empower our women and allow them the ability to earn an income and stand upon their own two feet.’

Prime Minister Abbasi stated ‘We’re so happy that our child who’s earned so much international has come home. You represent us in the world and especially to the youth. It’s our dream that you’re successful, our prayers are with you. Welcome home, Malala.’

Yousafzai’s was attacked in 2012 as a 14 yr girl, when Taliban gunmen stopped her school bus and shot her in the head. Her attempted assassination was apparent retaliation of her support for girl’s education. A Taliban representative said Malala Yousafzai was assaulted because: ‘She’s pro-West, speaking against Taliban and claiming US President Obama is her idol.’

She survived her attack after being whisked to Birmingham, UK for surgery.

Since the attack, Malala has become a symbol for human rights and education.

In 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against oppression of children’s education.

Now, 6 years later, news of her surprise visit home made front-page headlines in Pakistan where she’s viewed either as a hero or as an agitator who needs to

be silenced.

The Taliban states that Malala is a threat and remains a target.

