Driver charged with extensive fuel fraud

A professional driver in his 40s has been charged with embezzling 128,000 liters of fuel, valued at about 900,000.

VG newspaper reported that the embezzelment took place between 2012 and 2015. The fuel belonged to Uno-X Energi, and the man’s own employer.

The defendant acknowledged partial guilt, but disagrees with the scope of the crime.

‘His explanation is because he had been tempted to run a little shop in the store, he had sucked up a bit more fuel than he should and sold it on.

But he believes the counter is not completely reliable when there is air in the system, and thus it had registered more fuel than what had been the reality’, said the man’s defence attorney, Pål A. Eide.

The case will begin in Aust-Agder District Court in late June.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today