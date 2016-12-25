Driver too drunk to blow into alcohol limit meter

A man on his way home to Skjetten Akershus on the night before Christmas Day should have left his car parked.

Despite having been well and truly soused with alcohol, he chose to get behind the wheel himself.

‘When he got home, he crashed into the garage next door’, said operations manager, Gunnar Bjanes, in Eastern Police District to the Romerikes Blad newspaper.

A witness alerted the police.

‘When we got there, the driver was so sloshed, that he failed to blow into the alcohol meter we provided. So he had to be taken for a blood sample’, said Bjanes.

Police were only notified of the incident at 03.00 on Sunday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today