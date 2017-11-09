Driverless bus crashed after two hours in operation

Las VegasA driverless shuttle bus rolls down a street in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Earlier Wednesday one of the buses was involved in a collision less than two hours after the service was launched. Police say no injuries were reported in the Wednesday crash between the self-operating vehicle and a semi-truck. It's not yet clear what caused the wreck. (AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 9. November 2017

A driverless minibus crashed in Las Vegas just two hours after it was put into operation. Nobody was injured in the accident.

 

Police in the city announced on Wednesday that the bus collided with a truck.

The reason for the collision has not been clarified, though some have speculated that it may have been caused by the absence of a driver.

Less than two hours before the incident, local officials had held a dedication ceremony for what they referred to as the country’s ‘first pilot project with a self-driving bus service aimed at passengers’.

Even though it was driving itself, and had neither a steering wheel or pedals, the bus was not completely unmanned. A conductor accompanied on board, complementing a computer system that monitors the operation of the minibus, which can take twelve passengers.

Thousands of people had wanted to take a free ride in the city center, which is, first and foremost, famous for gambling, entertainment and major festivals.

 

Source: NRK / Norway Today

