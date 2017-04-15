Driver’s licenses lost in Rogaland

So far this Easter 20 people have lost their license to drive in speed traps on E39. Southern Rogaland excels in a negative sense, says UP leader.

Wednesday afternoon the Traffic Police (UP) issued 24 fines in a matter of hours on the E39 near Bjerkreim in Rogaland. Nine people were driving so fast that their driver’s license was confiscated, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

– It’s no surprise that there is a lot of speeding on E39 in South Rogaland. We know that from all our controls both in 2016 and so far this year.

Southern Rogaland stand out with numerous and high number of infringements compared to the rest of the UP District, Head of the District, Terje Oksnes, which in addition to Rogaland consists of the counties of Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane told Aftenbladet.

The high speed in Rogaland is reflected in statistics on accidents.

– Rogaland has a large proportion of traffic accidents. If speed violations would go down, so would the number of accidents. Serious accidents are connected to high speed, Oksnes says.

In addition to the nine driver’s license revoked on Wednesday eleven more were stripped of it on the first of the major travel day of Easter, namely the Friday before Palm Sunday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today