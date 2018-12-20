Easier to add drivers license for LMC

Drivers will get easier driving licenses for light motorcycles

If you already have a car driver’s license, it’s going to be easier for you to get a light motorcycle, the government proposes.

“Lightweight motorcycles are a good option for many who commute and can contribute to smaller queues, less local pollution and less need for parking,” said Transport Minister, Jon Georg Dale of Fremskrittsparti (Frp).

The Road Directorate today sent a proposal for consultation, with a consultation deadline of February 20th, 2019.

At the same time, it is proposed to lower the age limit of moped users from 18 to 16 years old. Those who have a licence already should be able to expand to a moped by taking a safety course.

Foreign workers will also find it easier to drive here in the country.

The period of foreign driving licenses being used in Norway is proposed to extend from three to six months for people who have

a work permit.

