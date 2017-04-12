Drugs convicted woman heading home to Norway

A Norwegian woman, who is sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted smuggling of cocaine from Ecuador , is on the way to Norway to serve the remainder of the sentence at home.

Earlier this year it was announced that 53-year-old Rita Grimestad would be transferred to a prison in Norway, after serving three years of a ten years sentence in the South American country.

On Tuesday night, she was escorted on a plane by representatives of the Norwegian police, VG reports.

In February of 2014, Grimestad was stopped at the airport in Quito with nearly three kilos of cocaine hidden in the lining of her suitcase.

She has constantly swore her innocence and has said she thought she was carrying important documents for the man she loves and whom she met on the Internet two and a half years earlier.

After they met online she transferred around NOK 600,000 to the man she considered to be her boyfriend.

The transfer is the result of a two-year process, and Grimestad will initially be incarnated at Bredtveit women’s prison in Oslo. Her lawyer, Nils Arne Grønås, told Lindesnes Avis that she will apply for a transfer to Stavanger, to be closer to family. He says she is relieved to come back to Norway.

– The most important thing now is that she gets to meet her family who also have gone through a hard time for many years, Grønås states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today