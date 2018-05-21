Drunk woman wanted to go to Ullersmo Prison

While most inmates would like to get of prison,the police had to take care of a drunk woman trying to enter Ullersmo prison on Saturday night.

The guards at the prison at Kløfta in Akershus called the police a little before half past two when they discovered the woman trying to get in, wrote Romerikes Blad newspaper.

“We were told that a person had gotten within the prison area,” said Gisle Sveen, Operations Manager in the Eastern Police District, to the newspaper.

‘’She had nothing to do there but refused to leave. She was still drunk,’’ said the operation manager.

Even though the woman, who is in her 20’s, did not get into Ullersmo, she ended the night under lock and key, Sveen said.

She was driven to the police lock-up.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today