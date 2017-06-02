Norway resumes ‘Dublin transfers’ to Greece

The Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security has instructed the Directorate of Immigration to resume the proceedings on ‘Dublin transfers’ to Greece.

This implies that the Directorate of Immigration (UDI) shall make concrete assessments in each case based on the criterias in the Dublin III Regulation.

– The Dublin collaboration is an important part of the Norwegian asylum and refugee policy, and it is in our interest that all participating countries fulfill their obligations.

It is therefore very important that the Directorate of Immigration now resumes the proceedings on Dublin transfers to Greece, says acting Minister of Immigration, Per Sandberg, (Progress Party).

Guarantees from the Greek authorities

The instruction is a result of a proposal from the UDI and a recommendation from the European Commission.

The instruction implies that UDI shall make concrete assessments in each case based on the criteria in the Dublin III Regulation, and consider whether there is a need to obtain individual guarantees from the Greek authorities.

In the recommendation from the European Council from december 2016, it is pointed out that much has been done to improve the Greek asylum system, both regarding the reception system and procedural rights. UNHCR has not opposed the recommendation from the European Commission.

© regjeringen.no / Norway Today