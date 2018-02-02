Duchess Kate and Prince William in Norway

Discussed mental health with the “Shame” team.

Ready for major visit to the Hartvig Nissen school in Oslo.

On Thursday, Duchess Kate and Prince William landed in Oslo, and their visit has already been noted. About a Hundred people met in the Palace Park in the afternoon to get a glimpse of the world famous royal couple, and in the evening there was a gala dinner at the Palace.

It could however not have been a late night. Just after ten am today, they attended the Hartvig Nissen High School at Frogner in Oslo. Here they are welcomed by a whole host of celebrities, but they took extra time to chat with the students outside first.

The duchess was wearing a dark cape from Dolce & Gabbana, tights and high heeled shoes from Tod’s. She wore the same shoes when she arrived and visited MESH yesterday. She also carried a black clutch from Mulberry. The husband wore a black coat and a scarf in several different tones of blue.

Mayor Marianne Borgen, Broadcasting Director, Thor Gjermund Eriksen, the headmaster at the school and “Shame” star, Tarjei Sandvik Moe, will constitute the welcome committee. The Crown Prince pair also participated at the school visit.

They will be at school until ten past eleven, and inside they have an exciting program in store. The duchess could yesterday inform that she looked forward to today and that for good reasons.

At school, they will meet the students, as well as several actors from “Shame”. Sandvik Moe, who plays Isaac, was among these. In addition, Ulrikke Falch, Iman Meskini, Josefine Frida Pettersen, Ina Svenningdal and Carl Martin Eggesbø were ready to receive the couple. They play the characters Vilde, Sana, Noora, Chris and Eskild respectively.

To NRK, Falch said that she was looking forward to talking about the series and how it has affected their lives.

The successful series has taken the world by storm, and the couple will get a presentation of it. This was signaled by the broadcasting CEO himself. The couple will also talk to several in the production team about the series – which in many ways is the whole reason behind the visit to the school.

Eggesbø, Falch and Håkon Moslet stood on a table together with Duchess Kate and the Norwegian Crown Prince, while the Crown Princess and Prince stood together on another table and discussed with Meskini and Sandvik Moe.

– They probably have not seen” Shame”, then you have to search Youtube and be quite a nerd. Find pirated videos texted in English, says Håkon Moslet to NRK. He hopes that they will see the English version when it is made available.

There was also an informal chat with students around the school about the importance of the series – which has addressed issues related to substance abuse, eating disorders and sexual identity. Mental health has been a key to the entire journey to Norway.

About half past eleven, the royals left the school in black cars escorted by police.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today