Duke and Crown Prince pairs tested Norwegian products

Duke and Crown Prince pairs tested Norwegian entrepreneurship products

Prince William cycled through familiar tracts from St. Andrew’s University, and Duchess Kate got to try the “remarkable” tablet when the Crown Prince showed some of Norway’s foremost entrepreneurship companies today.

The fact that a meeting with Norwegian entrepreneurs is one of the few points on the agenda for this visit says something about how the Norwegian start-up environment is rapidly growing and is being noticed abroad. The UK is one of Norway’s most important trading partners, and London is an important hub for Norwegian companies that are present globally. We are proud to contribute to this event and promise entrepreneurs that Norway has every reason to be very proud of, says Director of Innovation Norway in London, Hilde Hukkelberg.

The world looks to Norwegian startup companies

A recent survey from Startup Europe Monitor states that Norway has had Europe’s largest increase in growing companies with an increase of 44 percent.

-This visit could not have happen five years ago. Norway has now acquired a lot of international growth companies, and the probability of succeeding at high level increases when resourceful individuals with start-up and experience with growth remain in the ecosystem. That has created a new dynamic, says the entrepreneur behind Mesh, Anders Mjåset.

Norway is distinguished in health technology

Five of Norway’s most prominent start-up companies displayed their products before the royal guests and other entrepreneurs, investors and other actors at Mesh this afternoon. Including Motitech from Bergen, who has developed a video concept that is to motivate seniors to increased physical activity. Using a stationary bike, live pictures and sound, users can sit in their living room and take a bike ride in a familiar environment.

– We are focusing on the UK market, so it’s clear that it’s positive with this kind of attention. We are proud to have developed a solution that has a positive effect on the elderly, which contributes to better mobility, fewer falls, increased appetite and well-being, especially in people with dementia, says CEO of Motitech, Jon Ingar Kjenes.

– Health technology is one of the areas Norway specializes in, and a visit like this can help emphasize that position, explains Director of Entrepreneurs and Startup Companies in Innovation Norway, Pål T. Næss. He also commends the Norwegian Crown Prince pair for their involvement.

– They are wonderful ambassadors for Norwegian companies and entrepreneurs, and they have gained a good knowledge of the start-up environment.

Got a taste of the informal entrepreneurial environment

After being presented to Motitech, the tablet “Remarkable”, the chess app “Play Magnus” and the “No Isolation” the robot, which enables long-term sick children to attend a normal school day, the royasl and other guests were challenged to play Kahoot made by entrepreneur Johan Brand. The app makes it possible to arrange interactive surveys via the mobile phone, and participants got questions about Norwegian business, culture and innovation.

The Duke and Crown Prince couples took ample time to talk to the guests who were present and showed great interest in the Norwegian companies and the solutions they presented. DJ Natalie Barbin played music, former Ylajali cook Oscar Tassinari served Scandinavian finger food, and the royals got a taste of the informal entrepreneurial environment.

The Oslo-based environment is innovative, informal and inclusive, and that was exactly the mood we wanted the royals to get a taste of. There is a lot going on in the future, for us in Mesh and Founders House, there will be established another company and innovation house in a couple of weeks. We are looking forward to telling you more about that, says Anders Mjåset.

© Innovasjon Norge / Norway Today