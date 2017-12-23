Dutchman suspected of nightclub shooting arrested in Norway

A Dutch citizen who, according to a Spanish court, shot and wounded four people in a nightclub in Marbella this autumn has been arrested in Norway.

The man is now detained in Norway, reported VG newspaper on Friday night.

The shooting episode occurred at the nightclub, Casa Masa in Marbella on the 10th of September. On November the 24th, Norwegian authorities received a request to arrest the man, which they did on the same day.

‘He is now in custody pending a formal request for extradition from the Spanish authorities,’ said police adviser, Marianne Aune, of Oslo police district to VG newspaper.

Attorney, Benedict De Vibe, is defending the man in the extradition case.

‘He has not yet seen any Spanish defence council. His team are working to fix it so that it is clear when he’s delivered’, he said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today