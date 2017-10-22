Malta awards €1 million in bounty after murder of journalist

The Government of Malta promises €1 million as a bounty to anybody who has information that can help disclosing the murder of a renowned Maltese journalist.

The sum is equivalent to NOK 9.4 million at today’s conversion rate. The Government also vows to protect anyone who provides information.

In a statement from the Government, the bomb attack that took the life of Daphne Caruana Galizia is mentioned as a particularly important issue. Galizia was a digging journalist and was behind corruption charges directed against the Prime Minister and other key people in the Maltese society.

The 53-year-old journalist worked for newspapers like The Sunday Times and The Malta Independent, and also ran her own blog where she disclosed corruption and critizised politicians and people involved in business harshly.

Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, has admitted that Galizia probably was his biggest critic. He has nonetheless promised a comprehensive investigation.

-He was probably my biggest enemy. She attacked me ever since I was leader of the opposition. But that was her task, Muscat stated in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Dutch investigators are present in Malta to assist in the investigation.

