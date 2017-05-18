E18 blocked after bus fire at Lier

E18 towards Oslo is closed due to a immense bus fire at Fosskolltunnelen in the Lier municipality east of Drammen. Two people are checked by healthcare professionals.

– There is an extinguishing after the fire going on. We have opened the E18 at the Fosskoll tunnel in the southbound direction. Toward Oslo will be closed until further notice. Nobody was injured in the fire, says Kjell Reidar Johansen to NTB. He is Operations Manager in Søndre-Buskerud police district.

The bus that burned, had a trailer with two rally cars on it. According to the police, there were several small explosions on the site due to high amounts of gasoline and fire in the tires.

Unknown cause

– It is unknown what the cause of the fire is. The driver told us that he saw that it began to smoke and burn as he drove up the hill toward Liertoppen, explains Johansen.

Two people are examined by health professionals on site, but appear according to the police to be unharmed.