Earth Hour: Lights off to mark climate change

Turned off the lights to mark climate change, aka Earth Hour

Saturday night, the lights were turned off at the National Opera house in Oslo, as well as in homes and at famous landmarks around the globe, to mark the annual Earth Hour.

WWF Earth Hour has spread from a once off marking in Sydney in 2007 to become a worldwide event. Between 20:30 and 21:30 local time the lights are turned off in many places across the globe.

“Earth Hour shows that many people care about what is happening and they require solutions that ensure life on Earth for future generations,” says Secretary General in The Norwegian branch of WWF (World Widlife Fund), Bård Vegar Solhjell.

In addition to the Opera house in Oslo, a number of other cities have turned off the lights illuminating famous landmarks. In Moscow, the lights were turned off both at the Kremlin and the Vasilij Cathedral.

The lights likewise turned off at, to name just a few: the Colosseum in Rome, the Royal Palace in Madrid, the India Gate Monument in New Delhi and obviously at the Opera in Sydney, where it all started a decade ago.

