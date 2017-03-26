Earth Hour marked by Norwegian landmarks

Earth Hour was marked all over the world Saturday and also put its mark on several landmarks in Norway. The Royal Palace, the opera and the parliament were blacked out for the occasion.

– Every year millions worldwide flips the switch to illuminate the necessity to act against climate change, according to the event’s official website.

It is the tenth consecutive year that people around the world turn off the light from half past eight to half past nine to participate in the symbolic battle against climate change.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today