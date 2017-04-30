Earthquake in Agder and Rogaland

There has been a minor earthquake around 3 on the Richter scale of the coast between Flekkefjord and Egersund on Sunday, NORSAR confirms.

– We observed a strength 3 quake at one a.m. It happened in the area between Egersund and Flekkefjord, a little offshore, says seismologist Tormod Kværna at the Norwegian seismic observatory NORSAR to NRK.

He says a strength 3 quake is relatively common in western and southern Norway.

– So, it’s not abnormal, but it is quite noticeable when it’s this close, he says.

NORSAR will study the observation to find out exactly how close to settlement it occurred.

– It was a relatively powerful earthquake. The whole house vibrated, a local resident from the northern parts of the Kvinesdal municipality told the regional newspaper, Fædrelandsvennen.

The newspaper has been in contact with readers in many places all the way from Flekkefjord in the west to Hægebostad in the east, all of whom have registered the quake.

