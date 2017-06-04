The Eiffel Tower goes dark to honour London victims

Turns off the lights on the Eiffel Tower in honour of the London victims

The Eiffel Tower in Paris becomes dark night before Monday in a marking against the terrorist attack in London.

“Tonight at 00:45, the Eiffel Tower turns off the lights to honour the victims of the London attack”, reports the Twitter account.

Third time this week

The landmark has already been darkened twice this week. Once for the victims of the suicide attack in Baghdad on Tuesday which at least 42 people were killed.

The tower was also darkened after 90 people were killed in the bombing in Kabul on Wednesday.

Facts about terror in the UK

Important events related to terrorism in the UK since 2005.

June 2017: At least seven people were killed and 48 wounded when three men first ran pedestrians down with a car before attacking with knives at London Bridge and Borough Market. The terrorists were shot dead by the police.

May 22, 2017: 22 people were killed and 59 injured when an assumed suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Manchester Arena.

March 22, 2017: Four people were killed when a man drove a car into a crowd at the Westminster Bridge. A policeman was shortly afterwards stabbed to death outside Parliament. The suspected perpetrator was shot and killed.

June 16, 2016: Labor politician Jo Cox was killed in West Yorkshire by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair during the Brexit election campaign.

December 5, 2015: A man, reportedly inspired by ISIS, attacked passengers on the underground in London.

May 22, 2013: A man was killed by two extremists in London.

June 30, 2007: Two men, allegedly radical Islamists, drove a tanker into the terminal at Glasgow One of the attackers was killed.

7 July 2005: 56 people were killed by bombs in various locations in the London Underground.

