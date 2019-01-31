Eight arrested in major police action in Eastern Norway

The police have targeted several people for money laundering and gross economic infidelity against several companies.

The police raided a number of private homes and commercial premises in Eastern Norway on Tuesday morning. Over a hundred officials were involved in the action wrote Dagbladet newspaper.

‘’The raids were aimed at what we believe is a network in the field of work crime. The eight arrested were charged with, among other things, gross economic infidelity, money laundering and receiving stolen goods’’ said state attorney,Marianne Bender, of Økokrim.

Those arrested are between 20 and 60 and the police believe they are linked to each other through the same network.

‘’The most serious charge concerns several tens of millions of kroner. Several companies are involved’’ said Bender, who is responsible for prosecuting the case.

In addition to the arrests, searches were carried out in Tromsø.

Økokrim’s investigation started with a tip from the tax authorities. The action on Tuesday was carried out in cooperation with the Oslo Police District, the Eastern Police District, the Southeast Police District, the dog service and the Troms police district.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today