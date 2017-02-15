Eight child welfare cases to Strasbourg

Eight Norwegian child welfare cases will be considered by Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

The Attorney General confirmed to TV2 that eight Norwegian child welfare cases have gone through in the Court of Human Rights and they are now up for consideration by the the court.

Gro Hillestad Thune, who has been a judge in the European Court of Human Rights for 17 years, believes this is a serious warning to the Norwegian authorities.

– It is an extremely serious warning to Norway, from Strasbourg to the Norwegian authorities, that they take on as many case within a field as child welfare, says Hillestad Thune.

She has looked closely at one of the cases and believes there are indications that human rights are violated in the that particular case.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today