Eight convicted of machete attack at bingo hall in Oslo

Eight young men have been sentenced to imprisonment for up to three and a half years after attacking a man with machete in a bingo hall at Ensjø, Oslo.

Prison sentences vary from two years to three and a half years. All eight are also sentenced to pay the victim, a man in the 20s, 25,000 kroner in compensation, reports VG.

The incident occurred on 4 June last year. A man in the 20’s got deep cuts, fractures, a head injury and a finger cut off. Another man was also exposed to violence, but his injuries not as extensive.

The background for the event should have been a confrontation about hasj sales.

