Eight died on Norwegian roads this April

Eight people died in traffic accidents in April of this year. That is three more than in the same month last year.

In total, 24 people have died in traffic accidents so far this year. Same time last year, 23 perished, figures come from Trygg Traffic.

“Despite a significant decline in the number of fatalities in traffic over time, there are eight empty chairs around the dinner table after April of this year, and it is terribly sad when you think about it,” says Jan Johansen, Director of Trygg Traffic.

Among those who passed away this year, 18 were drivers, two cyclists, two pedestrians, one passenger and one motorcyclist.

