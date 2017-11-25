Eight men charged with robbery of prostitutes

Eight men charged with robbery and attempted robbery of prostitutes

Eight men must meet in Oslo district court on Monday, charged with robbery and seven counts of robbery attempts of prostitutes in Oslo in the autumn of 2014.

Five of the eight men, who today are aged between 23 and 25, allegedly threatened two prostitutes with a gas gun and an electrical gun when they entered the apartment they were working at in Bislett in Oslo. From the apartment they stole NOK 20,000 in cash, several mobile phones and some computer equipment, according to the charges against them.

Seven robbery attempts

Additionally, they have tried to gain access to seven other apartments where sexual services were offered in Oslo. Not all of the eight are charged for in all cases, but everyone are accused of participating in at least one robbery or robbery attempt in October and November of 2014.

– These are nasty robbery attempts, defined as gross robbery and attempted robbery. That they have been performed at different addresses where the escort workers have offered their services from, and even their homes, underlines the seriousness, police counselor Erik T. Hansen told TV2 in March.

Postponed

The case should actually have been held in the Oslo District Court in March, but was postponed because one of the defendants did not attend. This man was charged with all eight charges and was therefore considered to be central to the case. The plaintiff therefore asked for postponement, reports NRK.

At least three of the accused men acknowledge at least part culpability, according to NRK, who has been in contact with several of the defense lawyers.

The young men were arrested in December 2014. A year later, in January of 2016, the indictment was completed. The case was therefore scheduled for March this year, but was postponed. When the trial starts Monday, it has been three years since the incidents that the eight are charged with.

According to VG, the men targeted transvestites selling sexual services, pretending to be customers. This group was chosen because they seldom have pimps guarding them.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today