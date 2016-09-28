Eight Serbian “workmen” expelled from Norway

Eight Serbs have been expelled from Norway after using fake certificates when they applied for a residence permit.

NRK reports about eleven Serbs who recently applied for residence permits to build homes in Østfold. Eight of them had brought fake diplomas.

It all started when an employer approached the immigration section at the police station in Sarpsborg. He was accompanied by Serbian citizens who had been hired to work as carpenters for a large housing project in Østfold.

– They showed us certificates showing that they had a professional training as carpenters, Merete Beck, section manager at the immigration division of Eastern Police District, said.

After checking the diplomas with the educational institution in Serbia where the workmen claimed to have got their diplomas, it turned out that eight out of eleven of the Serbians had forged diplomas.

The eight admitted that the documents they had with them was false, and they have now been flown back to Serbia – expelled from Norway for a period of five years.

The Police Immigration Section in Sarpsborg will now intensify the controls of the documents of artisans and other workmen who are coming to Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today