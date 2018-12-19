8 teens accused of posting 700 nudie pics

Eight youths suspected of spreading 700 nude photos

Eight youths from Harstad are suspected of collecting and spreading over 700 nude pictures and files of a total of 34 girls.

The eight teens are both boys and girls between the ages of 14 and 16, according to NRK.

Since this summer, the police in Harstad have investigated the case, where nude pictures of 34 girls aged 13-16 years have been systematically collected and shared on social media such as Snapchat.

According to the police, 95 per cent of the nude photos were taken by the girls themselves, in their bathroom or in the bedroom.

– All suspects are being questioned together with their Guardians or others. Mobile phones and computers have been seized, states Troms police district.

Those of the youth over the age of 15, the criminal minimum age, have appointed Defenders.

