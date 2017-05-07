The election stations in France have opened

The polling stations have opened in France

The polling stations have opened in France. The electorate will in the next twelve hours decide whether the country’s next president will be Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen.

France’s 66,546 polling stations opened Sunday at 8 a.m.. In major cities they will be open until 8 p.m. on Sunday, while smaller places close at 7 p.m..

About 45.7 million people are entitled to vote in France, as well as 1.3 million French nationals living abroad. Several are expected to vote at the French embassy in Oslo.

It is expected that the centre candidate Emmanuel Macron will vote in Le Touquet at the English Channel around 10.30.

Challenger Marine Le Pen from the National Front will vote at 11 in Hénin-Beaumont in the north of France.

About 50,000 police officers are deployed throughout the country to protect polling stations.

The French election campaign ended at midnight night to Saturday according to French law.

Just before, it became known that the movement around Macron should have been hit by a hacker attack. Several documents and emails were leaked online, with a lot of fake documents mixed in with real ones.

France’s election commission warned French journalists to disregard the leaked information the last day before the election.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today