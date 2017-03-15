Elections in the Netherlands are underway

Polling stations in the Netherlands have opened. According to recent polls the Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s party VVD is in the lead, ahead of Geert Wilders’ party PVV.

The vote is being followed closely with scepticism in the eyes of the outside world, since it may be an indication as to the strength of the extreme right-wing populism prior to elections in France and Germany later this year.

Rutte, who is in his second term as Prime Minister, according to the latest polls appears to be ahead.

His conservative-liberal party VVD is being closely chased by the extreme right-populist Geert Wilders’ party PVV.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today